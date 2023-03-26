Madhya Pradesh: Man found dead in Kharyani village, police suspect murder

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old man was found dead on roadside in Kharyani village on Sunday morning, Bamitha police said. The police added that the case appeared to be that of a murder.

Bamitha police station incharge PR Dabar said that Rajesh Vishwakarma (28), was found dead on the roadside in the village. Locals passing through the area informed the police, who rushed to the spot. The body showed several injuries on his face and head while his bike was parked nearby.

Vishwakarma’s kin were informed who said that he had left his house on Saturday at 8 pm. When he did not return till midnight, they lodged a missing person complaint at the police station. Shyamlaal, Vishwakarma’s younger, brother told the police that he suspected that villager Bala Saur might have killed his brother.

All the angles are being investigated and the accused in the case will be arrested soon, said Dabar.

