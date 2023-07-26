Madhya Pradesh: Man Falls To Death While Boarding Moving Train In Satna

Representative image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A man hailing from Rewa, who was heading to Ujjain along with his family for Mahakal darshan from Satna, died while boarding a moving train there, the police said.

The man was stuck between the platform and the moving train initially, and fell on the track eventually, after which he was run over by the train, the police added.

According to the Government Railway police (GRP) officials of Satna, the man who lost his life has been identified as Ritesh Chourasiya, a native of Rewa. He used to reside in the Gudh locality of Rewa along with his family.

On Wednesday morning, at around 8 am, he and his family members had arrived at the Satna station to go to Ujjain for Mahakal darshan. While his other family members sat inside the train, he chose to board the train as it began moving. Eventually, Chourasiya lost balance and got stuck between the moving train and the platform initially. He then slid towards the railway track and was crushed to death.

The GRP officials as well as the police were informed, who rushed to the spot and sent his body for post mortem.

