Madhya Pradesh: Man, daughter killed, son missing as car falls into river in Niwari district

Niwari: A man and his minor daughter have died while his son has been missing after their car fell into a river in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place late Tuesday night when the man, his wife and their two children were travelling in the vehicle. The car fell into the Jamni river from a bridge on Orchha-Tikamgarh road, located about 30 km from the district headquarters, Prithvipur police station in-charge Narendra Tripathi said.

Sandeep Sahu (35) and his eight-year-old daughter drowned in the river, and their bodies were later recovered. His son, aged 6, was also swept away in the river and was yet to be traced, he said. Sahu's wife survived as she swam to the river bank, the official said.