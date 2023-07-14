Madhya Pradesh: Man, Daughter, Her Three Children Consume Poison

Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A man, his daughter and her three children consumed some poisonous substance at their house in Chhounda village under police station on Wednesday after his younger daughter eloped with her brother-in-law.

When their neighbours found them lying in an unconscious state, they sent those five people to the district hospital from where they were referred to Gwalior hospital.

The man and his elder daughter lodged a missing person’s complaint at the police station, but his younger daughter and her brother-in-law could not be found.

According to reports, Kundan Batham has two daughters, Rajabedi and Janki. Rajabeti was married to a resident of Joura, Ramvilas ten years ago.

The couple has three children – two daughters and a son. Rajabeti was staying with her father and Ramvilas cast his evil eyes on Rajabeti’s sister 20-year-old Janki.

Both Ramvilas and Janti began to get closer to each other and that caused familial discord. On July 10, Ramvilas eloped with Janki. When the Kundan could not find his younger daughter, he was so upset that he tried to commit suicide along with his elder daughter and her three children.