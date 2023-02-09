e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Man booked for hurling expletives at municipality staff, threatening them in Seoni-Malwa

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
article-image
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Seoni-Malwa police have registered a case against a man for hurling expletives at the Seoni-Malwa municipality staff and threatening to kill them, the police said on Thursday.

The police added that the municipality staff was busy in removing encroachments, when the incident took place.

Seoni-Malwa police station house officer (SHO), Gaurav Singh Bundela said that sanitation workers of the municipality, Shubham Rathore and Sanskar Rathore approached the police on Thursday. They stated that they had received a complaint through CM helpline about the presence of encroachments at Basod colony and Kabeetwaale baba locality of the town.

However, when the team comprising Revenue Inspector, Amar Singh Uikey, Assistant Revenue inspector, Hemant Chouksey and other sanitation workers reached the location, Akbar, a resident of Ward number 4, began interfering in their work. He even hurled expletives and casteist slurs at them, while threatening to kill them, they alleged.

The matter was reported to Chief Municipality Officer (CMO) Rakesh Mishra, who approached the Seoni-Malwa police and lodged a complaint against the accused. The police have registered a case and have begun investigations.

