 Madhya Pradesh: Man Booked For Duping 2 On Pretext Of Job In Satna
Madhya Pradesh: Man Booked For Duping 2 On Pretext Of Job In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: Man Booked For Duping 2 On Pretext Of Job In Satna

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A local resident played clever on two persons and duped them to the tune of Rs 2.5 lakh on the pretext of offering them a job as patwari, the police said.

The police added that the accused had posed as close aide of a BSF jawan and political leaders. The Civil Lines police identified the accused as Maheep Singh.

Singh had approached complainants in March and had cited good contacts with army officials and political leaders. He told complainants that he could get them recruited to the post of patwari in Satna.

He even claimed that he could fetch them a job on the posts of teacher or bank official. On the same pretext, he took Rs 2.5 lakh from both the complainants and then broke all contacts with them.

Realising that they had been duped, the complainants approached police. The complainants alleged that police have not registered FIR in the case.

