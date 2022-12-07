e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Man befriends minor girl at online game, threatens family & girl with obscene videos of her

The boy, identified as one Sunny aka HR, sent the videos and pictures to the girl's father asking him to give him their daughter.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 09:09 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Man befriends minor girl at Free-fire game, threatens family & girl with obscene videos | FP Photo
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old minor is being blackmailed by a boy whom she met while playing the Free-fire game online. The boy and girl had reportedly fallen in love and the accused took the minor girl's social media account's password. He then used her pictures from her account to create obscene videos and photos and started blackmailing her.

The boy, identified as one Sunny aka HR, sent the videos and pictures to the girl's father asking him to give him their daughter. He blackmailed the family of leaking the video and pictures if they denied his demands. Accused Sunny had even reportedly threatened of kidnapping the minor. The victim's family then approached the Gwalior police for help.

Efforts on to nab accused

Additional Superintendent of police Rajesh Dandotiya said, "In a matter from the the Janak Ganj police station area, a 16-year-old minor girl while playing a free-fire game met accused Sunny whom the victim minor befriended. After that, the accused proposed the minor and convinced minor to share the password of her social media account. Now, the accused is blackmailing the minor and her family through the obscene video."

Based on the victim's father's statement, the police is probing the matter and have assured to arrest the accused soon.

