Madhya Pradesh: Man Attempts To Kidnap Girl From Satna District Hospital; Held | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A man attempted to kidnap a 2-year-old girl at the Satna district hospital on Sunday night. The public's swift response, however, led to the capture of the accused, who was handed over to the police thereafter. According to the Satna police, the incident took place when Prahlad Saket, a resident of Tikuri Sagama village, arrived at the hospital with his wife Nisha, mother Jagrania, and daughter Neelanshi for medical treatment.

While Prahlad and Nisha went to see the doctor, Jagrania was holding Neelanshi near the registration counter. Suddenly, a man approached and snatched the toddler from Jagrania's arms, trying to flee the scene. Realising what had happened, Jagrania raised the alarm, prompting bystanders to chase the criminal. They managed to catch him just outside the hospital gate, near a temple.

The police were informed, and officers from the Kotwali Police Station promptly arrived to take the man into custody. The accused, Aman Bari, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. During questioning, Aman provided false information about his residence, first claiming it was his aunt's house, then stating he lived in another area. The police discovered that Aman had no proper identification and worked as a scrap collector. He remains in custody as the investigation continues.