Madhya Pradesh: Man, Associate Held For Murdering Father-In-Law

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Monday arrested a man for murdering his father-in-law with the help of his associates.

The police also took one of his associates into custody and began to search for the rest. Four persons were involved in the murder. The blood stained body of 52-year-old man Jagdish Prasad Gautam was found behind Regency Hotel in the city in the evening of July 28. Senior police officers reached the spot and began to inquire into the case.

On the complaint lodged by Gautam’s son, Nishant Gautam, the police registered against some unidentified persons. A team led by Kotwali police station in charge was set up to probe the case.

During the inquiry, the police came to know that the son-in-law of Jagdish Gautam, Manish aka Bholu Vishwakarma, committed the murder. When the police took Vishwakarma into custody and quizzed him, he confessed to having committed the crime with the help of his associates. Vishwakarma told the police he suspected that Gautam had abducted his (Vishwakarma’s) wife and daughter.

Vishwakarma, a resident of Sounra Pahari, said he had an affair with Gautam's daughter and married her in 2018. In the complaint, Vishwakarma said his wife and daughter had gone missing from June 23 and his father-in-law was involved in getting them kidnapped.

Vishwamarka further said to the police that he and his two associates Aman Gupta and Veeru Ahirwar went to Gautam and had an altercation with him. Then, they murdered him with a sharp-edged weapon. After committing the crime, they went to the house of a relative of Aman, Sunil Gupta, a resident of Harishyam colony on Naugaon road.

The police arrested Sunil Gupta and recovered the weapons, a bike and some clothes.

