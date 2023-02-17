e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested for cousin's rape and murder in Chitrakoot

Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested for cousin's rape and murder in Chitrakoot

After raping victim, accused brother strangled victim to death, fearing defamation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and murdering his cousin in Chitrakoot on Friday. Her body was recovered from Mohkamgarh forest. Police have sent sent the dead body to district hospital for post-mortem, where doctors declared it a 'rape case'.

Police said that after he raping her, the accused brother strangled her to death in fear of defamation.

Accused brother held by the police on Friday

Last Sunday, a 21-year-old tribal girl had gone missing from Mohkamgarh in Chitrakoot. Following which, her relatives lodged a missing complaint at the Nayagaon police station.

Police started investigation and nabbed her cousin for the crime from Mohkamgarh forest. The accused confessed that he has allegedly raped and murdered his cousin.

After paper-work, the police presented the accused in court, from where he was sent to jail.

WATCH: BJP leader and Municipal Council president thrashes police personnel with slipper in MP's...
article-image

