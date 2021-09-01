Madhya Pradesh: Man and his son defrauds a retired teacher of Rs 20 Lakh in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly retired teacher has been cheated by her nephew and his son of Rs 20 lakh in Gwalior on the pretext of doubling the money.

The accused lured her to buy a car and a house by investing money in bitcoin. Later, when she asked for her money, the father and son refused to give money and threatened her.

After that the old lady reached the SP office and lodged a complaint against them. She told police that lost her life's earned capital and requested for justice. On the complaint of the lady, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Satendra Singh has given instructions for the immediate action and the police started investigation in the matter.

The old lady, Munni Devi Jain resident of Inderganj, Gwalior retired a few months ago. She lives alone as her husband passed away years ago. She had deposited about Rs 20 lakh from the teaching job and husband's property.

As she did not have any children, she considered her nephew Devendra Jain as her son and Devendra’s son, Shubham Jain as her grandson. They had eyes on her money. One day, Devendra told the old lady to invest money in a bitcoin company so that she could get a lot of money to buy a car and house. She agreed and invested Rs 20 lakh in the company on the behest of her nephew.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 08:34 PM IST