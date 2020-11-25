Madhya Pradesh: Malnourished children’s names to be written in Gram Panchayat

The state government has changed its strategy to deal with malnutrition among children.
The Women and Child Development Department (WCD) has decided to make the statistics of malnutrition cases public instead of keeping them secret.
WCD has instructed the district project officers to send information about malnourished children with their photographs to the state headquarters.
The names of these children should also be written in the Gram Panchayat office register.
All information about malnourished children has so far been maintained on the basis of statistics. The government has sought full information about these children.
It has happened for the first time that the government has sought information about such children.
There are 81,000 malnourished children in the state. WCD has asked all the district project officers to make the malnourished children healthy by March 31.
The format of writing confidential report of the district project officers has also been changed.
In the confidential report, a district project officer will get marks on the basis of number of malnourished children he has reduced.
The format has ten points comprising maternal mortality rate, infect mortality rate, sex ratio and other work. The state is considered backward in above areas.
WCD has decided that the basis of the confidential report will be how a project officer has worked in districts on the parameters fixed by the government.
The project officers have been asked to monitor the malnourished children. For this reason, they have been directed to send the photographs of the children to the headquarters.
They have also been asked to monitor distribution of healthy food, milk and midday meal being provided to the children.
According to principal secretary of WCD Ashok Shah, all district project officers have been told to make malnourished children healthy by March 31. The target is important, he said.
He also said the names of the children and their photographs had also been sought to monitor the work.
The names of the children will be circulated in villages to make people aware about such kids.
