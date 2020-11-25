Madhya Pradesh: Malnourished children’s names to be written in Gram Panchayat

The state government has changed its strategy to deal with malnutrition among children.

The Women and Child Development Department (WCD) has decided to make the statistics of malnutrition cases public instead of keeping them secret.

WCD has instructed the district project officers to send information about malnourished children with their photographs to the state headquarters.

The names of these children should also be written in the Gram Panchayat office register.

All information about malnourished children has so far been maintained on the basis of statistics. The government has sought full information about these children.

It has happened for the first time that the government has sought information about such children.

There are 81,000 malnourished children in the state. WCD has asked all the district project officers to make the malnourished children healthy by March 31.