Madhya Pradesh: Makhanlal Chaturvedi University to include child rights in curriculum

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The vice chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi University in Bhopal KG Suresh announced on Thursday to include child rights and related issues in the curriculum of journalism studies during a media workshop organised in collaboration with UNICEF ahead of World Children's Day.

He said the university management will discuss the required syllabus with UNICEF and women and child development department.

Suresh further said, "Though the university was physically closed during the pandemic-induced lockdown, we kept organising webinars and workshops virtually to educate the budding journalists studying at our university. The final goal of journalism is change in behavior of the society for better."

"The university already has subjects that cover child rights, but now a full-fledged and systematic curriculum will be created for the same," he added.

Vishal Nadkarni, the additional director of Women and Child Development department, was also present as a special guest in the program.

He said, "The department has been working on protecting the rights of the children. If a crime against a child comes to notice of anyone, not informing too is a crime."

"Children should essentially be taught about good touch and bad touch so that they may understand about the crimes happening against them," he added.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 12:33 AM IST