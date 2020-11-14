Madhya Pradesh: Major changes in Congress likely, party may take decision on Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Congress’s state president Kamal Nath may have said after the party’s defeat in the bypolls that he will stay in the state, but the national leadership is chewing about it.

The party has begun to discuss whether Nath will continue as MPCC president and the leader of opposition. Nath is holding both the positions.

The Congress may free Nath from both the posts and hand over the reins of the party to the some other leaders. The defeat in Bihar assembly polls and in MP by-elections has rattled the Congress. To get out of this shock, the Congress is discussing about major changes in the party.

MP assembly elections will be held after three years. Before the state polls, the Congress may appoint a new president of state party unit.

Because of joint efforts of Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Congress formed government after the assembly elections in 2018.

As the government fell within 15 months of winning the election and as the Congress had to eat humble pie in the bypolls, Nath’s stature as politician has reduced.

The statement that Nath made about Rahul Gandhi may also weigh heavily on him. The names of former leader of opposition Ajay Singh, Jitu Patwari and Jaiwardhan Singh are doing rounds for the post of MPCC president.

According to some Congressmen, to strengthen the party in Gwalior region, its president should be from this place.

The names of Govind Singh and Ramniwas Rawat are also doing the rounds for the post. Former minister Mukesh Nayak is also using his clout in Delhi to take over the reins of the party in the state. Nayak is on good terms with Mukul Wasnik.

After Congress had lost the assembly election in 2003, many changes were made in the organisation.

Both Nath and Singh may be made mentors, but other leaders may be given important positions. Talks are going on about it.

Those who are working with Nath want that the reins of MPCC should be given to someone else, and another leader should be appointed as leader of opposition.