Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress unit dissolved, underperformance costs office bearers dear

BHOPAL: All India Mahila Congress on Wednesday dissolved the whole unit of Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress barring four senior vice presidents. National general secretary and state incharge Onika Mehrotra issued the orders on Wednesday.

As per the order, state Mahila Congress president Archana Jaiswal too had to bear the brunt, which office bearers say was because of underperformance. The four senior vice presidents that have been allowed to remain on post include Rashmi Bhardwaj, Noori Khan, Kavita Pandey and Jamna Marawi.

Archana Jaiswal was appointed as state Mahila Congress head for the second time in July 2021. However, she was unable to raise a team of women workers across the state, a responsibility she was assigned. “She could not even constitute a team of office bearers at district level in all districts,” said a senior leader wishing anonymity.

After a delay of over five months, Jaiswal had nominated chiefs in some districts but discontent grew among the cadre and Gwalior Mahila Congress head Ruchi Gupta resigned, levelling serious allegations against vice president Rashmi Pawar.

The state Congress president Kamal Nath had warned all the office bearers to perform or perish in recent meetings. He is also said to have issued warning to the office bearers of Mahila Congress.

“Women wing holds special importance as only 13 months are left for Assembly elections,” Nath had said during review meeting of Mahila Congress few weeks back.

However, Congress spokesperson and media coordinator of Kamal Nath, Narendra Saluja said that it was the decision of All India Mahila Congress and Nath had nothing to do with this decision.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 08:15 PM IST