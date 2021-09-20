e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 10:47 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Mahila Congress to perform ‘tarpan’ for destitute people who died of Covid

‘Shradh Paksha’ is underway and as per Hindu tradition people pray and perform certain rites including ‘tarpan kriya’ for salvation of the souls.
Staff Reporter
BHOPAL: Women wing of Congress has decided to perform ‘tarpan’ (libation) for the destitute people who had died of Covid-19, said president of Pradesh Mahila Congress, Archana Jaiswal, on Monday.

“I have issued instructions to presidents of all units at panchayat, block and district level to perform tarpan for people who have died of coronavirus and have no relatives left to perform the ritual,” said Jaiswal.

At present ‘Shradh Paksha’ is going on and according to Hindu tradition people pray and perform certain rites including ‘tarpan kriya’ for salvation of the souls. “There are thousands of cases where entire families have been wiped out in corona and no one is left to perform these rites. Mahila Congress will perform the ritual for such people,” said Jaiswal.

This activity will be performed across the state, she added.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 10:47 PM IST
