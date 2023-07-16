Madhya Pradesh: Mafias Turn Forest Cover Into Farmlands In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district is losing green cover because of rising activities of forest mafias. Once the district was swathed with dark green trees and thickets, but now, a large number of people have occupied forestland and are growing crops there by chopping down trees.

A DFO posted in south Panna, Puneet Sonkar, has been given the additional charge of Chhatarpur district. According to reports, thousands of files are sent to Panna for approval.

Because of work pressure, Sonkar is able to visit Chhatarpur only once a week. Consequently, the officer is unable to look after the work of Chhatarpur district.

This is the reason that the forested areas in the district cannot be taken care of. As many as 16,000 holes have been dug up in Hama beat of Chhatarpur forest circle for planting saplings, sources said.

The department has made payment for digging up the holes, sources further said. A man filled all the holes and flattened the land and fenced it with wires, but the officials of the department have not acted against the person concerned.

No notice has been issued to the person concerned, sources further said.

Forestland Occupied

The forested area is adjacent to the Sagar-Kanpur National Highway (NH-86), which lies on the outskirts of the city. Since the place is far away from the municipality limits, the forest mafias have felled many trees and turned a large part of it into farmland.

The department constructed a loose boulder check dam in the thick bushes, but the mafias have cut off those thickets and set up makeshift houses there.

Some locals said that the forest mafias wanted to set up a colony there. When a team of the forest department went there, they found blue bulls and deer grazing in the field.

A group of locals present during the inspection informed the officials that once the area was covered with dark green forests. The residents were scared of going there, because a large number of wild animals used to wander in that place.

When the issue was put up before Sonkar, he said he was aware of the area occupied by encroachers. He said he would inquire into the case and remove the encroachers.