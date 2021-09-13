Madhya Pradesh: Machines, vehicles worth Rs 10cr seized from miners

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of the district administration and the police confiscated machinery and vehicles worth Rs 10 crore from a sand miner in Pune village late Saturday night, officials said on Sunday.

Collector Vandana Vaidya, additional director general of police DC Sagar and superintendent of police Awdhesh Kumar Goswami jointly launched the operation against the miners.

According to sources, sand worth crores of rupees was also found in those vehicles.

The machinery and vehicles seized during the raid belonged to Vanshika Group, the officials said.

The officials further said that the contractor of sand mines, Vanshika Group, was doing mining, despite a ban on it.

The contractor was selling the sand at the much higher rates than the one fixed by the government, the officials said.

They were exploiting locals. Neither the administration nor the police was paying any attention to it.

The police occasionally took against the contractor but only on paper, the sources said.

There was a volley of complaints against the group and their way of working was harming the environment, sources added.

Nobody could believe that the administration would take such a stern action against the agency.

The government bans mining from June 15 to October 10 every year. The administration received complaints that sand mining was on, despite the ban.

Goswami informed Vaidya about the sand mining. After this, the officials of the administration and those of the police department set up a team to take action against the sand miner.

Sub-divisional officer of police Vabhishya Bhaskar, head of Vyavhari police station Anil Patel and Tehsildar of Jaisi Nagar Deepak Patel led the team that raided the area.

The team encircled the miners from all sides and took the machines and vehicles into their custody.

The miners tried to run away, but as policemen were in adequate numbers, they could not escape, sources further said.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 12:08 AM IST