Madhya Pradesh: Lumpy Virus In Cattle Spreading Fast

Representative Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The cases of lumpy virus infection have begun to increase in Sehore district, but the veterinary department has not taken any measures to control it. Information about the spread of this virus came to the fore after some cattle were diagnosed with the disease.

When the virus spread, it was controlled in time, but again, it is spreading. It is a matter of concern as this virus has adverse effect on cattle and spreads very fast.

A veterinary doctor Pragya Nema said, “Cattle suffering from chronic lumpy virus disease are recovering after treatment.” She is not aware about the total number of infectious animals, she said.