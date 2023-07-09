 Madhya Pradesh: Lumpy Virus In Cattle Spreading Fast
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Lumpy Virus In Cattle Spreading Fast

Madhya Pradesh: Lumpy Virus In Cattle Spreading Fast

When the virus spread, it was controlled in time, but again, it is spreading.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 01:35 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The cases of lumpy virus infection have begun to increase in Sehore district, but the veterinary department has not taken any measures to control it. Information about the spread of this virus came to the fore after some cattle were diagnosed with the disease.

When the virus spread, it was controlled in time, but again, it is spreading. It is a matter of concern as this virus has adverse effect on cattle and spreads very fast.

A veterinary doctor Pragya Nema said, “Cattle suffering from chronic lumpy virus disease are recovering after treatment.” She is not aware about the total number of infectious animals, she said.

Read Also
Indore: Model Accuses Female Co-Model Of Uploading His Video Album In Her Name
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: Witnesses Can Appear Before Court Through Video Conferencing

MP: Witnesses Can Appear Before Court Through Video Conferencing

Madhya Pradesh: Ditch At Barha Trisection Turns Into Death Trap

Madhya Pradesh: Ditch At Barha Trisection Turns Into Death Trap

MP: Dairy Owners Feted For Shifting Cattle From City In Sagar

MP: Dairy Owners Feted For Shifting Cattle From City In Sagar

MP: Cops Get Tips On How To Arrest Crimes Against Women, Kids

MP: Cops Get Tips On How To Arrest Crimes Against Women, Kids

MP: Chhatrapati Shivaji Bus Stand Opens Tomorrow

MP: Chhatrapati Shivaji Bus Stand Opens Tomorrow