Madhya Pradesh: LPG gas tanker collides with milk tanker on NH 719, drivers rescued by district police

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): In Bhind’s Phoof town, LPG gas tanker and milk tanker collided at 719 National Highway on Friday night. Drivers of both the vehicles get injured and referred to district hospital for treatment.

After emptying LPG gas, tanker returning from Etawah collided with milk tanker of Bhind on 719 National Highway, because the driver of LPG gas tanker was intoxicated. This led to LPG gas tanker losing its balance and it collided with milk tanker on the National highway. Police rescued both the drivers who were injured, and their treatment is going on in Bhind district hospital, said eye witnesses.

In-charge Pramod Sahu of Bhind police station informed that both the tankers collided at the 719 National Highway, drivers rescued, and their treatment is going on in district hospital. Further investigation is underway regarding the accident.