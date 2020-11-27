Madhya Pradesh: Love jihad case brought to home minister Narottam Mishra’s notice, second in a month

A love jihad case was brought to the knowledge of home minister Narottam Mishra when a victim directly approached him on Friday. The home minister assigned DIG Irshad Wali to investigate the matter. However, no complaint has been registered with the Kolar police so far.
According to the Kolar police, if a complaint is lodged, they will definitely take action against accused. So far, no complaint has been registered, so the Kolar police do not have any detailed information about the incident. “Let the complaint be lodged first,” the police added.
It is the second incident of love jihad within a month. Earlier, a minor who was kidnapped from Jhasi, had become victim of love Jihad. She had died in Chuna Bhatti’s private. It was also case from Kolar.
And this is second case of love Jihad in which allegation has been leveled against some Salman. And as per allegation, Salam kidnapped and kept her in his captive and forced her for conversion.
Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma (Kolar MLA) said, “Issue was brought to my knowledge so I also suggested the Hindu outfit to register complaint with Kolar police and then facts will come up. Right now, police does not have details about the case. I too came to know that Kolar’s girl approached home minister raising the issue of love jihad. And, as I have come to know that DIG has been assigned the investigation.”
