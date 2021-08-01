Madhya Pradesh: Loss-incurring power firm fails to Recover bills worth Rs 313cr in Bhind

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): The power distribution company has failed to recover electricity bills worth Rs 313 crore from consumers in the city, say officials.

The company which is reportedly running in loss is able to recover payment against the consumption of 2.10 crore units.

The situation has come to such a pass that the company is ready to hand over the responsibility for collecting bills to goons, official say.

The government departments, too, owe a huge amount of payment to the power distribution company, but the firm is unable to pay attention to the state offices.

The officials further say that consumers used nearly 2.10 crore units of power in June, which 20% more than the last year’s consumption.

This has resulted from the stealing of power by residents in the city as well as by those in villages, the officials add.

There are 1.50 lakh power consumers in the district. Of them 70% are householders.

Sources in the electricity department say that 40,000 meters are out of order, for which the power officials are sending bills of an approximate amount to the consumers.

The consumers, however, say that the meter readers of the power company are giving bills of additional amount which comes to between Rs 1, 000 and Rs Rs 1, 500.

That is why they are not in a position to foot the power bills, the consumers say.

The state government launched Sambal scheme for payment of Rs 100 for consuming 100 units.

The officials say that 50,000 consumers registered under the scheme in the district.

Nevertheless, out of 50, 000 consumers 45,000 are not paying the bills.

The power company has decided to launch a campaign to recover power bills from the consumers through private agencies.

The officials, however, say that a decision is yet to be taken on the issue.