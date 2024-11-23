 Madhya Pradesh: LoP Umang Singhar’s Chair Removed At Congress Meet, Sparks Controversy
The chair reserved for Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar was removed from the dais, which sparked controversy in political corridors.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 09:57 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The newly appointed leaders have been given charge of the districts. Based on their performance, they will be promoted or demoted, said Congress state incharge Jitendra Singh while talking to media persons here on Friday. The first meeting of the newly formed Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee was held here.

The chair reserved for Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar was removed from the dais, which sparked controversy in political corridors. At the meeting, five resolutions were passed. The party has appointed 71 incharge and co-incharge totalling to 150 leaders including vice- president, general secretaries and secretaries.

“In the state, a system will be developed in which performers will be awarded with good positions in the organisation and those who fail to perform may be demoted,” Singh added. State party president Jitu Patwari said appointed members would form ward committee aand village panchayat committeea within one month.

These members have the responsibility to raise and strengthen the party organisation structure right village to district level in given time frame. The committee members have been told to get ready to lay siege to State Assembly in the next session.

A video went viral on social media in which a man was seen removing the chair reserved for LoP Umang Singhar from the dais. The leader did not attend meeting held at MPCC office on Thursday and Friday. He is the member of different committee but he kept himself far from the meetings.

Not Red Carpet, But Madhya Pradesh Congress Conflict Is On Red Alert!
article-image

BJP support to Adani exposed: Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The support given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders to Gautam Adani stand exposed as latter has been charged with bribery in the USA. The names of government officials in Madhya Pradesh also figure in the list, alleged Congress party state incharge Jitendra Singh while talking to media persons here on Friday.

“Why those adopting corrupt practices have relations with BJP? Vijay Mallya, Neerav Modi, Lalit Modi and now Gautam Adani, all are connected to BJP,” state Congress president Jitu Patwari said.

