Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta's team arrests Patwari for taking bribe of Rs 10,000

FP Photo |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): In Pichor town of the district, a Patwari has been arrested by the Lokayukta's team for taking a bribe of Rs 10,000.

Patwari had demanded a bribe from the victim in lieu of getting his name on the leased land. The victim had lodged a complaint in Lokayukta, Gwalior.

Followed by it, the team Lokayukta arrested the Patwari while taking a bribe of Rs10,000.

According to the information, the leased land of Shaligram Lodhi, a resident of Dargawan, measuring 9 bigha 3 Biswa was registered on survey number 638 of Bapauli village in 1978. In the year 2022, Shaligram's brother along with Patwari Lakhan Singh Barle got his name done. Shaligram Lodhi lodged complaints several times.

According to the information, Patwari Lakhan Singh Barle had demanded Rs 40,000 from Badam Singh in lieu of offering the leased land in the right name. Badam Singh's deal was fixed with Patwari Lakhan Singh Barle for Rs 20,000. Badam Singh had also given Rs 10,000 to Patwari Lakhan Singh. However, Patwari started demanding more money. Seeing the changing behaviour of Patwari, Badam Singh Lodhi lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta, Gwalior. Lokayukta police made a plan to give a bribe of Rs10,000 to Patwari near Pichor tehsil, where they arrested the patwari while taking a bribe.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Grahak panchayat submits memorandum to CMO for removal of encroachments in Shivpuri