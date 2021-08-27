Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta raid unearths assets over Rs 1.50 crore of cooperative officer

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police on Friday unearthed assets worth over Rs 1.50 crore from premises of a cooperatives department employee who draws monthly salary of Rs 8,000.

The Lokayukta raid followed complaints against Pramod Tiwari who is assistant society manager in a cooperatives society in Talmau, Baldeogarh, in Tikamgarh district.

Besides, five houses and plots, he owns car worth Rs 20 lakh, said sleuths. Three teams of Sagar Lokayukta police raided his premises of and found documents of movable and immovable properties of Tiwari worth over Rs 1.50 crore. The team found properties worth 1.40 crore more than his total earning.

Lokayukta received information about his assets on August 9. After verification of information and gathering evidences, a raid was carried at his three premises in Baldeogarh in Tikamgarh district.

Lokayukta sleuths found documents of five bank accounts and lockers, total 18 registered sale deeds of plots and lands, five houses, four four-wheelers and jewelleries.

The Lokayukta officials reached his houses in Subhash ward number 04, ward number 10 in Baldeogarh and Imlana village at 10 am. Lokayukta police said they found movable and immovable assets including household goods worth Rs 4, 15,500, jewelleries worth Rs 5.34 lakh, five vehicles worth Rs 24 lakh, plot and farmland worth Rs 40 lakh, five houses valued at Rs 75 lakh and Rs 6,500. Sagar Loakyukta SP Rameshwar Singh Yadav said assessment of properties is still on.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 07:57 PM IST