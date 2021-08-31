Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta police unearth unaccounted assets worth Rs 11 crore amassed by woman sarpanch

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta police on Tuesday raided different properties owned by a woman sarpanch in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district and unearthed disproportionate assets worth Rs 11 crore, including two bungalows, 30 vehicles and machinery, an official said.

The properties of Sudha Singh, the sarpanch of Baijnath village, were raided during the day and unaccounted assets with estimated value of Rs 11 crore have been unearthed so far, said Rajendra Verma, Superintendent of Police (SP), Special Police Establishment, Lokayukta, Rewa.

The proceedings were still underway and the assets are likely to increase further, the official said.

The unaccounted assets include a palatial bungalow with swimming pool worth Rs 2 crore, another house worth Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 20 lakh worth of jewellery, cash to the tune of Rs 3.50 lakh and bank deposits and insurance policies worth Rs 12.53 lakh, Verma said.

Apart from this, the documents of 36 plots were also recovered, of which 12 plots are worth around Rs 80 lakh, the official said.

The Lokayukta has also recovered two stone crushers, a mixer machine, a brick machine and 30 other vehicles and other machinery valued at Rs 7 crore, he added.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 07:56 PM IST