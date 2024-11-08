Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta Police Apprehends Patwari For Accepting ₹15k Bribe In Damoh | Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Police Establishment (SPE) of the Lokayukta has apprehended a patwari (village land record officer) for accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 in exchange of land demarcation services in Damoh district.

According to police officials, the victim Subham Choudhary, a resident of Imlai village in Damoh, lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta police. He alleged that after applying for land demarcation, he was asked to pay a bribe by government official Takhat Singh Gond to get the work done.

The Lokayukta, after a verification of Choudhary's complaint, organised a trap under the direction of Inspector Roshni Jain. On Friday, as soon as the bribe amount was exchanged between the victim and the official at the Gram Panchayat office in Imlai, the trap team caught the patwari red handed.

Bribery common in Madhya Pradesh

Such incidents are being reported frequently in the central state. On October 25, central GST officer Mukesh Tripathi was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹20k in Khandwa district.

Previously on October 3, a government doctor in Umaria district was caught accepting a bribe of ₹3k to forward an autopsy report to the police.

In another case, an ADM (Additional District Magistrate) was apprehended taking a bribe of ₹5k in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh.