Madhya Pradesh logs 1,181 new cases; positivity rate at 4.3 per cent

Bhopal: Even as the Covid-19 positivity rate is maintained at 4.3 per cent, major cities in state continue to report high number of cases. The state capital and Indore has four digits active cases, while most of the cities have active cases in three and two digits. With 427 new cases, the corona count in Indore has climbed to 48,697 and toll is 811. Bhopal reported 219 corona positives and the caseload stands at 35,907 and toll 541.

Similarly, Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 46 and 47 corona positives respectively. The state on Sunday reported 1,181 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the infection count to 2,23,578. With 13 patients succumbing to the viral infection, the overall death toll rose to 3,404 on the day. Of the new fatalities, four died in Indore, two in Gwalior and one each in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Vidisha, Chhindwara, Khandwa and Burhanpur. The active cases stand at 12,837, while 207,337 people have been cured of the infection. On Sunday, 1,278 people were discharged from the hospitals.

On the day, 27,331 samples were sent for the testing, of which 97 were rejected.

Ratlam reported 29 corona positives on the day, Satna 21, Balaghat 20, Sagar 19 corona positives while Vidisha and Barwani reported 17 corona positives each. Rewa and Katni reported 15 corona positives each. Guna reported 16 corona positives. Sehore, Ashok Nagar and Raisen reported 10 corona positives each.