Madhya Pradesh: Lockdown extended till April 26 in Bhopal; Know what all is permitted

BHOPAL: The lockdown has been extended up to April 26 in the state capital. Collector Avinash Lavania has issued the orders in this regard. All departments will remain closed except departments related to the essential services, such as revenue, health, police, electricity, telecommunication, BMC, Nagar Sainik, panchayat, disaster management, water supply, print and electronic media, CM Helpline and postal department.

The following services will also be exempted during the lockdown:



1. Milk booths will remain open from 6.00 am to 9.00 am

2. Home delivery of grocery shops and vegetables on three days—Monday, Wednesday and Friday

3. Goods transportation from other states

4. Hospitals, nursing homes and health insurance companies, medical services

5. Chemists, banks and ATMs

6. Movement of factory workers and raw material transportation

7. Ambulance, fire brigade, electricity supply and LPG supply

8. Fair-price shops under PDS

9. Students sitting for competitive examinations

10. Vaccination and movement of their staff

11. Procurement of crops and their transportation

12. Transportation to bus stand, railway stations, airport

13. Newspaper distribution and accredited mediamen

14. Hotels with only in-room dining facilities