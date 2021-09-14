Madhya Pradesh: Local goons describing as minister’s man torture a woman in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 43-year-old woman tortured by local goons posing themselves as a minister’s man in Gwalior.

The incident occurred in Chetupuda village, Dabra in Gwalior district on September 7. The woman was tied to a tree for hours and beaten up badly by threatening her with a gun.

Later, the accused made the video and uploaded it on social media.

The woman reached the SP office and lodged a complaint against the accused and urged for justice. On the complaint of the victim, Superintendent of Police Amit Sangh, has instructed ASP Jairaj Kuber to take action in the matter with immediate effect.

The victim, Mamta works as a laborer at the brick factory. A few days ago, she had introduced Harikishan Batham, Hari Om Batham, Kallu Batham resident Haripura Dabra to Murari, the owner of the brick factory. Harikishan Batham, described himself as a labor contractor and took the contract to send laborers. Harikishan took Rs 4.5 lakh in advance in the month of July. But Harikishan did not send any labor. After that, Murari was pressurizing Mamta to get the money back. When Mamta asked Harikishan for money, he threatened her and also beat her.

Mamta told the police that on September 7, she was going to take money from Harikishan at the behest of Murari. At the same time, the accused surrounded her on the way. They put a gun on her and tied to a tree. After that, they tortured her for hours, beat her up badly and even tore her clothes.

In the video, two miscreants were seen threatening the woman with a gun. The accused described themselves as the minister's man. They were saying that the police would not harm them, they are in their pocket.

ASP Jairaj Kubera said that the matter is of Dabra city police station and the station in-charge has been directed to investigate the matter and take action.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 08:34 PM IST