Madhya Pradesh: Local bodies’ polls will be delayed, says minister Bhupendra Singh

Bhopal: Urban development minister Bhupendra Singh has said the local bodies’ elections will be delayed. This is because of the High Court’s ban on the reservation process for the posts of mayor and chairman of the civic bodies.

Singh made the statement at a press conference on Monday. It will take time to comply with the order of the High Court and to go to the Supreme Court for relief.

Singh said reservation was given to SC/ST candidates on the ground of the Act in MP and on the ground of the SC/ST population. According to Singh, the High Court has asked the government to give reservation on the ground of rotation.

He said the government would take a decision after mulling over the issue. According to Singh, reservation is being given since 1995 on the ground of population and it may take time to complete the process.

MLAs demand review of voters’ list

Congress legislator PC Sharma has demanded in the House that the voters’ list for local bodies’ elections be reviewed. He has also said the list contains the names of a few people who have died.

Supporting PC Sharma’s demand, BJP member Rameshwar Sharma has said those who prepare the list should visit every house and then make it.

Sharma has further said the basis of the voters’ list should be the one prepared before the General Elections, 2019, and not the one made before the last local polls in Madhya Pradesh.

The other members of the House also supported the two MLAs’ demand for a review of the voters’ list.