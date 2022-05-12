Madhya Pradesh: Local bodies polls to be held between 12 & 30

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Election Commission (SEC) held separate meetings with officials of Panchayat and Rural Development Department and Urban Administration Department on Wednesday to discuss modalities to hold panchayat polls.

State Election Commissioner (SEC), Basant Pratap Singh said that after meeting officials from the related department, conference of collectors of all districts have been called on Thursday.

“Elections for rural and urban local bodies will be completed before June 30. All formalities related to urban bodies are complete therefore elections for urban bodies will be held in the first phase that will be over by June 12. Second phase for rural bodies too will be completed by June 30,” said Singh, after the meeting.

The SEC, after meeting with officials of UAD and Panchayat and Rural Development department, has convened a meeting of collectors of all districts on Thursday.

The State Election Commissioner said that delimitation of urban bodies is complete therefore they will go to the polls in the first phase. Panchayats too have delimitation but their reservation roster has not been finalised yet.

Another official of the State Election Commission explained that to conduct elections for panchayats, the commission will consider their status as on year 2019. Several panchayats have ceased to exist after they integrated into another panchayat or upgraded.

Considering the directives of the apex court, the State Election Commission will announce poll dates by May 24.

Replying to a question, Singh said that government will have to file application for modification and not review petition as the court has delivered interim order and not the final order.

“If the government prefers to file application for modification, SEC is bound to follow the orders given by the Supreme Court,” he added.

The SEC had conducted meeting of the collectors earlier as well. All preparations are complete to conduct free and fair local body elections in Madhya Pradesh, said Singh.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 12:24 AM IST