Madhya Pradesh: Local administration to decide on holding of classes 1-8 from April 1

Bhopal: The new session for students of classes 1-8 will begin from April 1 but the final decision on holding classes etc will be taken locally with consultation of local authorities, said the school education minister Inder Singh Parmar on Wednesday.

State government has already announced that the new academic session for schools will begin from April 1. The school education minister Parmar said that though the orders have been issued but the final call will be taken locally. A meeting of health and district officials will review numbers of corona patients in the area and then decide if the school has to be opened or not.

“Parents consent to send the child to school is mandatory. Moreover, schools will take the responsibility of the student’s health,” said Parmar. Parents should drop their students to schools as well, he added.