Madhya Pradesh: Lives or Likes? Gwalior cop reprimands youths shooting reel on rail track, WATCH video

A screengrab of the viral video |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A Gwalior cop's video went viral on social media on Monday, where he can be seen reprimanding youths for shooting reel on a railway track.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident has been reported from the outskirts of Gwalior district where five youths were shooting a video on the railway track, in front of Suvidha Hospital. Traffic police DSP Naresh Anautiya wass passing by, when he saw the incident. The cop started scolding the youths, while recording it on his phone and made sure the group returned.

In the video, the DSP can be heard reprimanding the youths. “Are you out of your mind? What video is so important that you have come down to rail track? This is a danger zone, all of you can die. Back off," the cop shouted.

He made them apologise for their mistake and let them go with a warning.

An appeal to the younger generation

DSP Anautiya also appealed to the younger generation to not shoot videos on railway tracks or any other public place which can pose a threat to their lives as well as to ones around them.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)