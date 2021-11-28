Madhya Pradesh: ‘Literature should be studied consistently’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Literature gives direction to society and it should be studied consistently and not once in a while. State Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam stated this while speaking as chief guest at Smriti Alankaran Samaroh function at Dushyant Kumar Smarak Pandulipi Sangrahalaya on Saturday.

Sahitya Akademi director Vikas Dave said writers should look for readers and not form customers. “Litterateurs should give up their ego. Writers who are no longer with us are always present among us through their works,” he added. Litterateur Ramnaresh Tiwari Nishtur was the special guest.

Awards were presented on the occasion. Laxminarayan Payodhi was feted with Kamleshwar Samman, Shivkumar Archan with Ramadhir Samman, Usha Jaiswal with Kanhaiya Lal Nandan Samman, Kanta Rai with Dr Baburao Gujare Samman, Dr Sanjeev Gupta with Rajendra Joshi Samman, Jaya Arya with Braj Bhushan Sharma Bhushan.

Journalist Rajesh Gaba ‘Prince’ received Vitthal Bhai Patel Samman, Meenu Pandey, Nayan Sushma Tiwari, Manoj Kumar received Dr Vijay Shirdonkar Samman, Sanjay Lamba was conferred with Akhilesh Jain Memorial Award. Vikas Dave received Dr Kanhaiyalal Nandan Samman.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 01:14 AM IST