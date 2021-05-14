Madhya Pradesh: Liquor contract to be given by raising 10% licence fee, country-made to be available in 90ML bottles

BHOPAL: The state government will give liquor contract for ten months by raising 10% of licence fee.

At a cabinet meeting on Friday, the government approved the excise policy for the next year.

The country-made liquor will be available in 90ML bottles. Previously, the country-made liquor was not available in less than 180ML bottle.

Keeping on mind the corona pandemic, the government approved the excise policy from June 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

Those who are holding liquor contract may renew it for another ten months by giving 10% of extra licence fee.

In the previous cabinet meeting, there was a proposal for increasing 5% licence fee for renewing the liquor contract.