Madhya Pradesh: Liquor contract to be given by raising 10% licence fee, country-made to be available in 90ML bottles

BHOPAL: The state government will give liquor contract for ten months by raising 10% of licence fee.
At a cabinet meeting on Friday, the government approved the excise policy for the next year.
The country-made liquor will be available in 90ML bottles. Previously, the country-made liquor was not available in less than 180ML bottle.
Keeping on mind the corona pandemic, the government approved the excise policy from June 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.
Those who are holding liquor contract may renew it for another ten months by giving 10% of extra licence fee.
In the previous cabinet meeting, there was a proposal for increasing 5% licence fee for renewing the liquor contract.
Home Minister Narottam Mishra, with other ministers, was opposed to it. The ministers said the 5% hike would be favourable to the contractors.
For that reason, the cabinet has increased the licence fee by 10%.
The liquor contracts will be given to small groups in places, where the contractors will not increase the licence fee to renew the deal.
For renewal, the value of ten months should be done on the basis of approved rates as on March 31 this year. That rate should the basis and two months should be deducted from it to prepare the contract for ten months only after that.
The production of 90ML bottles will be 10%, and its number will be lessened or increased on the grounds of demand.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)