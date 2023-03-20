Madhya Pradesh: Lightning claims life of youth, injures couple

Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Lightning claimed the life of a youth and injured a couple in the Jai Singh Ka Pura area in Morena district on Monday, official sources said. The incident occurred when they were sitting in a makeshift house and their goats were grazing in a farmland. The youth Devendra Sakhwar and the couple Keshav Singh and his wife Rama Beti took shelter in the makeshift house as it was raining. Then lightning struck them. A dozen goats were also perished in the incident. The district witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall and hailstorm during the past 48 hours. The hailstorm and rain also destroyed wheat and gram crops worth lakhs of rupees, farmers said. The district administration asked the revenue officials to conduct a survey of crop loss. A group of villagers took the injured youth to a hospital where he died.

Farmer killed in lightning Chhatarpur

A 32-year-old farmer was killed in lightning in Bilgaon village of the district, official sources said on Monday. When the incident occurred, the farmer identified as Ramchandra Yadav was working in his field. Some villagers took Yadav to a health centre in Bijawar where he was declared dead. On getting information about the death, legislator from Bijawar Rajesh Shukla and a member of Janpad Nitin Tiwari rushed to the residence of Yadav.

Shukla said that the family members of Yadav would be given all assistance. Hailstorm hit Bijawar, Badamalhara, Buxwaha, Khajuraho, Bamitha and other places, destroying gram and wheat crops worth lakhs of rupees. The farmers in these areas are in trouble. Bijawar and its surrounding areas witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday. Consequently, the farmlands were filled with water. Nevertheless, the district administration has yet to conduct a survey on the crop loss. The farmers have been assured that the survey team will reach the farmlands and conduct a survey.

