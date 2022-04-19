Madhya Pradesh: Light rain to offer relief from scorching heat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heat wave continued in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday causing day temperature to rise further. Narmadapuram recorded maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius while Khajuraho’s day temperature was 44.6 degrees Celsius. Nowgong recorded 44.5 degrees Celsius and Damoh registered 44 degrees Celsius.

Yellow alert has been issued for heat wave in Chhatarpur, Damoh, Satna, Rewa, Gwalior, Datia, Guna, Chhindwara, Sagar and Ratlam. However, there is some relief. According to meteorological department, light rain with thunderstorm is likely to occur in some parts of the state.

On Tuesday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 41.5 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 24 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius. Its minimum temperature was 22.6 degrees Celsius.

A western disturbance is present over north Pakistan and adjoining parts of Jammu and Kashmir. A cyclonic circulation is over northwest Rajasthan and adjoining areas.

Another circulation is seen over west central Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast. A trough is extending from Chhattisgarh to south interior Karnataka across Telangana and Marathwada.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 10:23 PM IST