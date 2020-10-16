Madhya Pradesh: Light rain to greet some regions in Navratri

With delay in monsoon withdrawal, light rain may greet people in Navratri in Bhopal, Indore and Hoshangabad regions.

Meteorological department senior officer GD Mishra said light rain will continue in south-east region of the state. Moisture feeding is linked to low pressure area from Maharashtra side and then from Bay of Bengal. So Bhopal, Indore and Hoshangabad region may receive rain. After this, it will continue from Bay of Bengal, which will also cause light rain.

The monsoon withdrawal in central India has been delayed due to systems still active in Bay of Bengal. Rain will occur in southern Chhattisgarh, southern Madhya Pradesh, and nearby areas of other states. Light to moderate and heavy rain are likely to occur in many districts of MP. Last week too, there was moisture feeing from Odisha’s coastal areas. As a result, the weather turned cloudy and caused rainfall.