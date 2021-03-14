Madhya Pradesh: Light rain likely again from Thursday through Monday

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh may experience light rain again from March 18 to March 22 as the intensity of the western disturbances has once again picked up pace in March. A good amount of rain and thundershowers, as well as snowfall, has occurred over the western Himalayas.

A western disturbance is expected around March 16. Between March 21 and March 23, another intense western disturbance is expected to approach Jammu and Kashmir. The western Himalayas will continue to get rain until the end of March this year. The impact of these western disturbances will be felt across central and northwestern India. The intensity and frequency of the western disturbances will start decreasing towards end-March.

However, with the clearing of clouds and rain activities, the temperature started soaring in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Clear weather is likely to prevail for the next three to four days.

Bhopal recorded a day temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius after a rise of 1.9 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a night temperature of 16.7 degrees Celsius after a rise of 1.1 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded a day temperature 34.3 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a night temperature of 18.3 degrees Celsius after a rise of 0.9 degrees Celsius.

In the districts: Pachmarhi recorded a day temperature of 29.0 degrees Celsius after a rise of 0.8 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a night temperature of 12.6 degrees Celsius after a marginal drop of 0.2 degrees Celsius.

Sagar and Umaria recorded a rise of 2.4 degrees Celsius in the day temperature. Both Sagar and Umaria recorded 33.8 degrees Celsius after a rise of 2.4 degrees Celsius. Damoh recorded a rise of 2.5 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 34.0 degrees Celsius.