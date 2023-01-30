Madhya Pradesh: Light rain in Morena keeps farmers happy

Representative image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The district witnessed light rain on Monday when the temperature shot up to 10 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

According to Rajmata Vijayraje Scindia Regional Agriculture Research Centre, the district recorded 03mm rainfall during the past 24 hours.

An official of the centre said that light rain was expected in many parts of the state, particularly in the places close to Uttar Pradesh border.

The temperature, however, did not shoot up in the past 24 hours. According to the prediction of the weather office, the sky was overcast during the past 24 hours and it began to drizzle in the morning.

The drizzle that started from 4am continued till 4pm. The weather officer predicted that there would be five to seven mm rain.

Although the rain did not intensify the cold, it forced people to remain indoors. The rain will benefit wheat, mustard, gram and potato, as the farmers do not have to irrigate their fields.

There has been relief from cold because of the cloudy sky.

