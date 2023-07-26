Madhya Pradesh: Life Imprisonment To Man For Killing Colleague

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District and Sessions Court on Tuesday convicted a man of murder and awarded life imprisonment for him. Judge Amit Ranjan Samadhia passed the order.

According to special prosecution officer RK Khatri, Abhijit Sakalle has been awarded life imprisonment for murder of Udbhav Joshi. Case was registered under Section 302 of IPC.

Joshi was strangled to death with electric wire by Sakalle. Both were colleagues in a private telecommunication company in Vidya Nagar in Bag Sewania. After the murder, Sakalle kept the body at his house for 36 hours before disposing of at a desolate spot with the help of his minor cousin.

Police and FSL team identified the body on the basis of documents found in his pocket as Udbhav Joshi, 32, a resident of Patrakar Colony on Link Road number -3.

The elder brother of deceased Abhinav Joshi had filed a missing person complaint at Bag Sewania police station stating that Udbhav had left home for work and did not return. Udbhav’s mobile phone and ATM card was missing. Police found his scooter near a hotel in MP Nagar.

When Police recovered body, it was 3 to 4 days old. The money was withdrawn from his bank account within three days from December 5-7, 2020. using his ATM card.

Sakalle had told police that when Udbhav came to his house, he was drunk and a dispute took place between them over a petty issue. Enraged, he strangulated Udbhav with the cord of air cooler kept beside. Udbhav died on the spot. Sakalle stuffed the body in a sack and kept it in his room. Later, he disposed of the body with the help of his cousin.

