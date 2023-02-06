Madhya Pradesh: Life imprisonment for killing mother

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The District and Sessions Court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for strangling his mother to death, official sources said. Officials added that the court has also levied a fine of Rs 5,000. Advocate Dharmendra Sharma told media that Santa Bai, a woman residing in Janakganj had sold her farm for Rs 50 lakh. She had given Rs 9 lakh each to her two sons, Pradeep and Sanjay, and her daughter, Sushma. She had deposited the remaining amount in the bank.

Sanjay was eyeing the amount lying in the bank and often used to harass her mother, owing to the same. When Santa Bai’s elder son, Pradeep, went to Sanjay’s house one day, he discovered that Sanjay was assaulting Santa Bai and was mounting pressure on her to hand over the amount lying in the bank to her. When Santa Bai refused, he strangled her to death and fled from the house. Sanjay was arrested four days after committing the crime and was produced in the court later. The court pronounced him guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5,000.