Madhya Pradesh: Library, gym must in every police housing project, says Home minister Narottam Mishra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home minister Narottam Mishra has said that every police housing project will mandatorily have a library and a gym. He was speaking during the inauguration of 96 police residential houses constructed in Jahangirabad area here on Monday. The housing project worth Rs 20.43 crore was carried out under Chief Minister's Police Housing Scheme.

The minister said we can adopt other initiatives including PPP mode for building adequate police housing. Good accommodation to police personnel will reduce their stress, as it will provide conducive and peaceful environment to them and their family, which in turn will also help in improving their work quality, said the minister. For their patriotism, public service, Madhya Pradesh Police will soon set example for excellent policing in the country, said the minister. The DGP Sudhir Saxena in his address said that the housing project has boosted the morale of police personnel. “I am happy and proud that this residential complex has all the modern facilities,” he added.