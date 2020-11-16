Madhya Pradesh Library Association to set up libraries for underprivileged

The Madhya Pradesh Library Association has taken the initiative to develop a special library for the underprivileged students in the state. The library will provide course books and books for competitive exams to the students in slum areas. The library will be set up at different spots in the city to reach to every last student deprived of books during the pandemic.

The head of the Madhya Pradesh library association, Prabhat Pandey, told Free Press that the books will be collected from the people willing to donate.

The association has asked the citizens to donate their old school books they might find during cleaning their houses for Diwali. Pandey said that the association has so far collected more than 500 books.

The association has identified five spots in the city for setting up the library. Three of the five libraries will come up near Ayodhya bypass. One will be set up in Ambedkar Nagar while the fifth will be set up in the slum area in Bhauri.

The project is to be finished within a month, said Pandey. He has urged the people to donate their old books in huge amount to help the needful students. The students have suffered enough educational loss during the lockdown, he added. The books can be donated at the Sarojini Nagar library.