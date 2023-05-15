Madhya Pradesh: Leopardess returns to take away cubs in Shahdol jungle

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leopardess took away its three cubs, which were found in abandoned in the jungles of Nandana village in Shahdol district two days back. The forest offices heaved a sigh of relief after all three cubs were reunited with their mother. They were one week old.

“It was on Sunday night that leopardess returned to jungle area and took away its three cubs. The cubs were good in health,” Shahdol District Forest Officer (Shahdol North) Ashok Kumar Solanki told Free Press.

Leopardess may have gone for hunting and its cubs were left in the jungle area. “This is something normal for wild animals living in jungles. Now, we are stress-free as all three cubs have been reunited with their mother,” Solanki said.

The villagers had spotted cubs in Nandana jungle area. They informed forest team, which reached the spot and whisked away the villagers from the jungle so that leopardess could return to its cubs. The formula worked and all three cubs were reunited with leopardess.