Madhya Pradesh: Leopard rescued 2 months ago released into wild

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A female leopard, rescued from a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district over two months back, has now been released in the Satpura Tiger Reserve in Hoshangabad district, a forest official said on Sunday.

It was found injured in Jujharpur forest beat of Raisen on August 9 this year, he said.

The feline was subsequently brought to Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park where it was treated by a team of veterinarians, the official said.

After full recovery, the leopard was released in the Matkuli range of Satpura Tiger Reserve on Saturday, he said.

In the past one year, two tigers, three leopards and a bear were released in their natural habitat after treatment at the Van Vihar National Park here, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh has a number of tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura and Panna.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 11:13 AM IST