Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Kills Calf, Rescue Team Searches For It

FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard killed a calf near Dilaura bypass in the district on Saturday, official sources said. On getting information, a rescue team rushed to the spot and advised the people to remain indoors.

They have also begun to search for the leopard. There is panic among the residents of the city because of the panther. The rescue has come across pugmarks of the leopard at different places in the city in the past one week.

The team has laid a trap in Dilaura, but the big cat evaded it. Officials of the team said they had come across pugmarks around the Dilora airstrip and they continued to search for the animal which would soon be caught. Missing woman’s body found in pond

