Madhya Pradesh: Leopard kills 5-year-old girl in Sehore district

BHOPAL: A leopard has killed a 5-year-old girl at Nasrullaganj, in Sehore district. The leopard had taken away the girl from the courtyard of her house in Donglapani village, under Nasrunllaganj police station. The forest department will pay Rs 4 lakh to the bereaved family.

The girl was playing with her brothers in the courtyard when the leopard pounced on her and took her to the nearby forest area. Villagers chased the animal and raised an alarm. The leopard abandoned it prey and disappeared. The girl died on the way to hospital. Forest department officials, as well as the police, were informed about the incident.

A forest department team also reached the spot and assured the bereaved family of Rs 4 lakh compensation. The villagers protest against the forest department for their “negligence”. The villagers had been consistently complaining regarding the animal’s forays into the surrounding villages, but the forest department did not seem to have paid any heed in spite of it. The villagers are in a state of panic.

Villagers had complained

“When the leopard attacked, the girl was playing with her brothers. Her parents were away. The leopard took her to the forest area. The villagers raised an alarm, but, when they chased the animal into the forest, there were two more leopards there. The villagers chased away the leopards and they ran away leaving the girl. Her family members rushed her to hospital, but she died on the way. The forest department will give the family Rs4 lakh in compensation according to the rules. The villagers said they had informed the forest department officials many a time about the leopards’ forays into the surrounding villages, but nothing has been done so far in this regard,” said Hempal Singh Singhai, police station incharge