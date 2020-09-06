Madhya Pradesh: Leave all work and concentrate on by-elections, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called upon the rank and file of the party to join hands to win the Assembly by-elections hands down.

Leave all the works and concentrate only on by-elections, we have to win all 27 out 27 seats in the elections, said the chief minister while addressing a meeting convened to review the poll preparations at BJP office on Sunday.

On Sunday the meeting was organised at the BJP office in which several ministers and other party leaders participated.

The political parties are on high in preparing themselves for the Assembly by elections in the state. Earlier on Saturday, the CM had taken the meeting of the ministers regarding the elections, the dates of which are yet to be announced.