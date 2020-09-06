Madhya Pradesh: Leave all work and concentrate on by-elections, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called upon the rank and file of the party to join hands to win the Assembly by-elections hands down.
Leave all the works and concentrate only on by-elections, we have to win all 27 out 27 seats in the elections, said the chief minister while addressing a meeting convened to review the poll preparations at BJP office on Sunday.
On Sunday the meeting was organised at the BJP office in which several ministers and other party leaders participated.
The political parties are on high in preparing themselves for the Assembly by elections in the state. Earlier on Saturday, the CM had taken the meeting of the ministers regarding the elections, the dates of which are yet to be announced.
“All Pomp and show is on till the day we are in power, so all come to one platform and contest the election”. The CM was pointing at all the dissatisfied leaders of the party on this statement. He asked that not even a single seat should be lost in the election and all party leaders and workers should join hands to win the election.
He asked them to take to public the scams during the Congress regime and also enumerate the achievements of BJP government.
After attending the meeting the new and renewable energy minister Hardeep Singh claiming that BJP is going to win all the seats, said that Congress has not been able to finalize even a single name for the elections. Accusing the Congress of practicing nepotism, the minister said that during the Kamal Nath-led government the posts were given to the ‘relatives’, not to the party workers.
The cooperative minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria Said that because of the selfishness of a few Congress top leaders, other leaders and MLAs had to leave the party.
